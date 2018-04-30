BBNaija 2018 Winner Miracle Igbokwe has gotten his Car & 25Million Naira Cheque — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Winner Miracle Igbokwe has gotten his Car & 25Million Naira Cheque

A press conference was held today for the housemates of the Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” season.

At the press conference, hosted by DStv, the winner of the reality TV show, Miracle Igbokwe was presented with his brand new SUV and his cheque for 25million Naira.

Other former housemates like Khloe, Vandora, Princess, Nina, CeeC, Tobi, Alex and Leo were also at the press conference.

See photos below.

