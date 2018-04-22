BBNaija: 23year old Pilot emerges winner — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: 23year old Pilot emerges winner
Miracle Igbokwe has emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show after having the highest vote of 38.18%. The pilot and model contested keenly for the grand prize of 25 million and a brand new car alongside other housemates for 85days.
