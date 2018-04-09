BBNaija: 6 things you probably don’t know about evicted housemate, Rico Swavey — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: 6 things you probably don’t know about evicted housemate, Rico Swavey

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey meant his end on the reality television show when he got the least votes from viewers this past Sunday.

While in the show, he was the chef of the house, with a little sense of humour and the most notable facial expressions that have developed into memes on social media.

Here are six things about Rico you guys probably don’t know:

1. Rico Swavey is obviously not his full name, but Patrick Fakoya.

2 He is 25 years old.

3. Rico is a musician and actor. Recall that during the live show yesterday, he told Ebuka that as he’s out of the house, he’s looking to focus on his musical career – he has a number of Hip hop and ‘alternative’ tracks to his credit. He has a new sound called ‘Afrosantana’.

When it comes to acting, he’s quite known for his role in the ‘Life 101’ drama series.

4. Though he never mentioned this in the house, Rico is also a trained lawyer. He studied law at Babcock University

5. Rico entered the show to help his cousin who has autism and to invest in his music.

6. Rico was born in a relatively large family. He has seven siblings.

While in the show, Rico Swavey was indeed one of the not so romantically linked guys in the house, as regards having a relationship.

