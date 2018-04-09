BBNaija: Alex emerges Head of House, makes it to the finals alongside Tobi and Nina — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex emerges Head of House, makes it to the finals alongside Tobi and Nina

BBNaija Alex has emerged this week’s Head of House after coming first in the challenge.

For this week’s task, housemates were given the Big Brother Naira challenge.

Housemates were told to collect as much BBNaira as they can in 60 seconds. They were also warned not to bend to pick the money; not pick money from the roof of the booth, and that participants were to stop at the sound of the buzzer as failure to do so will bring about a deduction of the highest note from what they have collected.

Lolu and Miracle were disqualified from the game because they were unable to get hold of a flying BBNaira.

This is the first time Alex is emerging the Head of House.

In an interesting turn of events,Big Brother Naija housemates,Alex,Tobi and Nina have made it to the finals.

Alex who won the HOH challenge today automatically had immunity from eviction. She subsequently picked a chance card which automatically saved Nina the housemate who came third place in the challenge .

She was also told to nominate one housemate to be saved from eviction and she choose Tobi.

In related news, Anto, Cee-C, Khloe, Lolu, Miracle are up for eviction this week.

The Big Brother Naija live nomination show just ended and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.

This season, the housemates started off playing in pairs but in a twist, Big Brother revealed that all strategic partnerships had been dissolved a few weeks ago and the housemates will continue the game as individuals.

Today, instead of the regular nominations, the housemates played a game to determine the new Head of House and the HoH picked a chance card to reveal who will be up for evictions.

The winner of the HoH challenge was Alex. Alex picked chance card 5 which placed everyone up for eviction except the HoH, HoH’s choice and the person that was fourth in the qualifier challenge, which was Lolu.

Alex picked Tobi as the housemate to be saved from eviction.

The final housemates up for eviction are: Anto, Cee-C, Khloe, Lolu andMiracle.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Alex emerges Head of House, makes it to the finals alongside Tobi and Nina appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

