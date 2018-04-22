BBNaija: Alex has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija game — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija game





Alex evicted

Following Nina’s eviction from the Big Brother Naija game moments ago, housemate, Alex has followed her, becoming the 3rd runner up of the game show.

Alex is one of the five housemates who eluded evictions over the past few weeks in the Big Brother Naija house and made her way to the finals but unfortunately didn’t emerge the winner of the reality TV show.





Following her leave from the Big Brother house, we left with only three housemates vying for the Big Brother Naija win – Cee-C, Miracle and Tobi have had our fingers crossed on who out of the three of them will become winner of the game.

Who do you think will emerge winner of the show?

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post #BBNaija: Alex has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija game appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

