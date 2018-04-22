BBNaija: Alex has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija game — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija game
Alex evicted
Following Nina’s eviction from the Big Brother Naija game moments ago, housemate, Alex has followed her, becoming the 3rd runner up of the game show.
Alex is one of the five housemates who eluded evictions over the past few weeks in the Big Brother Naija house and made her way to the finals but unfortunately didn’t emerge the winner of the reality TV show.
Following her leave from the Big Brother house, we left with only three housemates vying for the Big Brother Naija win – Cee-C, Miracle and Tobi have had our fingers crossed on who out of the three of them will become winner of the game.
Who do you think will emerge winner of the show?
