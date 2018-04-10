BBNaija: Alex is new Head of House but Cee-C says she dont like her — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Alex is new Head of House but Cee-C says she dont like her

For the first time this season Alex has been crowned Head of House, but assurances to do unto her as she has done to previous HOH’s have been sworn by other Housemates.

In her Diary Session, she told Biggie that she was shocked that she got the title, but more than anything was delighted that she survived the last Nomination of the season.

Diary Room Prophesy

Straight after the crowning of the Head of House, the Housemates expressed their feelings towards the new HOD in their Diary Sessions and the common thread was that most were happy for Alex.

Meanwhile Cee-C spoke of how she does not really like the new HOH because she has drama and doesn’t understand it.

However, she went on to mention that she feels that there will be a lot of drama, issues and problems because people are ready to give Alex what she’s always given to other HOH’s.

Cee-C hit the nail right on the head as Miracle told Big Brother that he’s always wanted Alex to be HOH only because he wants a chance to do unto her as she’s done when he was HOH. The pestering and demands that came from Alex are what he wants to return.

Final Stretch

The Housemates are almost on the final stretch and Tobi couldn’t hold back his joy at Alex’s win, which saw him escape yet another Eviction. Alex’s Immunity granted her the chance to Save one more person and it couldn’t have been anyone but Tobi as their alliance seems to be growing each day.

Lolu’s disappointment at getting this far and not having been able to win HOH didn’t hold him back from celebrating Alex’s victory. Also the ladies of the House, Anto, Nina and Khloe cheered for another lady winning and mentioned how good it feels when a lady wins the challenge.

Taking Charge

Not so long ago Alex made a vow that no Housemate should sleep in the House when she’s awake and we’ve seen her pestering Miracle and Tobi when they were HOH. It will be interesting to see how she handles the pressures that come with the reins.

Nina also mentioned how she’s always wanted to see her in a leadership position.

