BBNaija: Alex screams, flies off her bed during nightmare; Tobi prays for her — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex screams, flies off her bed during nightmare; Tobi prays for her

Alex screams

So it looks like last night was a night of nightmares as Miracle and Alex both had bad dreams while they slept.

Alex literally jumped off the bed and screamed during her nightmare – her action caught Tobi’s attention who sleeping by her side.

Tobi, upon seeing that she had a bad dream then quickly prayed for her before he then went on to put his arms around her while she slept.

What are friends for eh?

Watch Alex below:

Meanwhile, Cee-C has apologised to Tobi after verbally attacking him.

Cee-c had on Wednesday accused Tobi of gossiping about her with other housemates and decided to challenge him face-to-face, asking him to talk right before her instead of gossiping.

This caused her a strike from Biggie after he replayed the video of the fight to housemates.

Biggie announced that Cee-c had provoked Tobi with her words, even as he hailed Tobi for controlling himself by ignoring her.

However, after the whole incident, CeeC apologised to Tobi for the mean words she said to him.

She said “The insults came from somewhere. It came from the build up.

‘When I am really angry I have explosions like this that I could not hold it.

“There were times I knew I could have stopped but I felt like I needed to pass a message to you.

“Now I know there are better ways to have passed this message. I’m sure you are not used to me saying sorry but honestly I am sorry about the words I said to you.

“I hope i become a better person and learn my lesson from the strike.”

