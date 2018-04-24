BBNaija: Alex shares first post as she goes on Media Tour (Photos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex shares first post as she goes on Media Tour (Photos)





Big Brother Naija 2018 4th runner up, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra fondly called Alex has shared her First Post & Picture.

The Enugu state indigene is set for her media tour this afternoon and she looks absolutely stunning rocking a new hair, a black jumpsuit, a scarf and a bag to match.

She wrote:

Good morning my UNUSUAL FAM ,hoping today is as beautiful as the smile u all have put on my face since my arrival,today marks the beginning of my media tour and I trust it’s gonna be fun ,love y’all

.

Hair @leevenchybrand

MUA @leevenchy_brand_intl .

.

#teamalex #teamunusual

Photos below:





