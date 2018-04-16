BBNaija: Alex speaks on her relationship with Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex speaks on her relationship with Tobi

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Alex on Sunday during the live eviction show opened up on her relationship with fellow housemate Tobi.

Alex said her relationship with Tobi was based on understanding.

Reacting to a question from the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Alex said Tobi understands her.

She said, “The friendship between I and Tobi have has been misinterpreted but it’s based on understanding.

“He understands me and I understand him.

“We are just cool friends.”

Tobi on his part also spoke about their relationship when asked if he will date Alex, Tobi told Big Brother host, Ebuka during Sunday Live show that he would date her if she agrees to.

He said “I would not lie, I would date Alex if she wants to.

“We are friends at the moment Ebuka.”

Both housemates developed chemistry all through the week after Alex emerged head of house.

Recall that Alex saved Tobi with her chance card after all housemates were up for eviction.

