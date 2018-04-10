 #BBNaija: Alex, Tobi, Nina automatically make it to the finals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Alex, Tobi, Nina automatically make it to the finals

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In an interesting turn of events,Big Brother Naija housemates Alex, Tobi and Nina have made it to the finals.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Alex who won the HOH challenge today automatically had immunity from eviction.

She subsequently picked a chance card which automatically saved Nina the housemate who came third place in the challenge.

She was also told to nominate one housemate to be saved from eviction and she choose Tobi.

In a related news, The Big Brother Naija live nomination show was held yesterday and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.

This season, the housemates started off playing in pairs but in a twist, Big Brother revealed that all strategic partnerships had been dissolved a few weeks ago and the housemates will continue the game as individuals.

Instead of the regular nominations, the housemates played a game to determine the new Head of House and the HoH picked a chance card to reveal who will be up for evictions.

The winner of the HoH challenge was Alex. Alex picked chance card 5 which placed everyone up for eviction except the HoH, HoH’s choice and the person that was fourth in the qualifier challenge, which was Lolu.

Alex picked Tobi as the housemate to be saved from eviction.

The final housemates up for eviction are: Anto, Cee-C, Khloe, Lolu and Miracle.

Now Nigerians have taken to twitter to react:

See their tweets below…

Source – Akpraise

The post #BBNaija: Alex, Tobi, Nina automatically make it to the finals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.