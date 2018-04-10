BBNaija: Alex, Tobi, Nina automatically make it to the finals — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex, Tobi, Nina automatically make it to the finals

In an interesting turn of events,Big Brother Naija housemates Alex, Tobi and Nina have made it to the finals.

Alex who won the HOH challenge today automatically had immunity from eviction.

She subsequently picked a chance card which automatically saved Nina the housemate who came third place in the challenge.

She was also told to nominate one housemate to be saved from eviction and she choose Tobi.

In a related news, The Big Brother Naija live nomination show was held yesterday and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.

This season, the housemates started off playing in pairs but in a twist, Big Brother revealed that all strategic partnerships had been dissolved a few weeks ago and the housemates will continue the game as individuals.

Instead of the regular nominations, the housemates played a game to determine the new Head of House and the HoH picked a chance card to reveal who will be up for evictions.

The winner of the HoH challenge was Alex. Alex picked chance card 5 which placed everyone up for eviction except the HoH, HoH’s choice and the person that was fourth in the qualifier challenge, which was Lolu.

Alex picked Tobi as the housemate to be saved from eviction.

The final housemates up for eviction are: Anto, Cee-C, Khloe, Lolu and Miracle.

Now Nigerians have taken to twitter to react:

See their tweets below…

Anto is quiet …she knows she's going home…hahahahaha #BBNaija — Adebowale"Amotekun" Sonubi (@emilamotekun) April 9, 2018

It's down to the wire…… VOTE MIRACLE he can only survive and make it to the final with your votes. VOTE! #Teammiracle #bbnaija — swa. (@swa_mlawuza) April 9, 2018

I wanted to vote Anto but it appears she cant be trusted, i voted like crazy to ensure she topped the polls when she came back the last time,i am voting Miracle even as i know he Will top the polls #BBNaija — HON.KUNLE FOR TOBI BBN 2018 (@hitmankunlecole) April 9, 2018

All i see on Lolu's forehead is YORUBA DEMON. Only them know how to narrate story. #BBNaija — Empressxtiana (@empress_xtiana) April 9, 2018

Lolu is now looking for pity votes #BBNaija — Rich_Af (@Gudkeriswagz) April 9, 2018

You guys are campaigning for 45m, Alex is campaigning to become Big Sister #bbnaija — Stups (@stups44) April 9, 2018

I wanted to vote Anto but it appears she cant be trusted, i voted like crazy to ensure she topped the polls when she came back the last time,i am voting Miracle even as i know he Will top the polls #BBNaija — HON.KUNLE FOR TOBI BBN 2018 (@hitmankunlecole) April 9, 2018

All i see on Lolu's forehead is YORUBA DEMON. Only them know how to narrate story. #BBNaija — Empressxtiana (@empress_xtiana) April 9, 2018

Lolu is now looking for pity votes #BBNaija — Rich_Af (@Gudkeriswagz) April 9, 2018

By now cee c would be in no doubt that both the odds, the gods and then God favours those she disfavours…. #BBNaija — smith nnanna (@NnannaSmith) April 9, 2018

The only thing I heard lolu say tonight is ‘Vote for me’ #BBnaija — Isioma Onwochei (@Isiomaa_) April 9, 2018

Source – Akpraise

The post #BBNaija: Alex, Tobi, Nina automatically make it to the finals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

