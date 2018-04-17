BBnaija : Alex weeps as she reads out apology letter to CeeC — Nigeria Today

#BBnaija : Alex weeps as she reads out apology letter to CeeC

Alex weeps

Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Alex has written an apology letter (Poem) to Cee-C and read it in front of the other housemates, shedding tears as she reads.

The long standing quarrel started when Alex and Tobi were paired together as Tolex, and the two became very close even after Tobi and Cee-C eventually parted ways.

Alex apologized and said “I’m sorry if i hurt you”.

On CeeC’s part, she said she’s not fighting anyone in the House.

Watch the video below;

The post #BBnaija : Alex weeps as she reads out apology letter to CeeC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

