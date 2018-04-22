BBNaija : Alex wins Dano competition, gets her mother’s Kitchen refurbished — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija : Alex wins Dano competition, gets her mother’s Kitchen refurbished
Alex wins Dano competition
Big brother Naija housemate Alex has had her mother’s kitchen refurbished by Dano after winning the competition organized by Dano for housemates.
Alex’s mother’s kitchen in Asaba was tastefully refurbished and shown to her and all the housemates.
A video message from her mother, was shown as well.
Alex who got so emotional couldn’t hide her tears. She also won a cash price of N500,000.
Alex’s fans have also intensified efforts to make her win the 45 million prize money. According to them, she was the most realistic person in the House; a motive behind the reality show.
Recall that Alex literally jumped off the bed and screamed during her nightmare – her action caught Tobi’s attention who sleeping by her side.
Tobi, upon seeing that she had a bad dream then quickly prayed for her before he then went on to put his arms around her while she slept.
What are friends for eh?
