BBNaija: All Housemates except Cee-C admits missing Rico Swavey — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: All Housemates except Cee-C admits missing Rico Swavey

All Housemates except Cee-C admitted to missing Rico Swavey. Anto had noticed that his departure had affected some more than others, and wished him well. For Tobi, Rico had played safe and thought highly of Rico.

Tobi was the first to admit he missed him the most in the kitchen. Khloe had the hardest time since she missed having someone to talk to at nights, and had nobody to fight with when she was tipsy.

In Miracle’s view, Rico’s humour was sorely missed but again he felt lucky to have learned a few dishes from him. For Alex, though Rico’s goofiness was missed, there hadn’t been any food fights since he left.

The biggest blow came from Cee-C, according to whom, people didn’t talk about Rico at all. Worse, despite everybody acknowledging Tobi and Miracle for stepping into Rico’s chef shoes, in Cee-C’s eyes, nobody had gone into the kitchen to cook for all. Nobody except Anto whom she praised for making burgers. Perhaps Lolu’s analysis that many saw in Rico a big threat was proven right?

