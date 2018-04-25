BBNaija: Anita Joseph fights for Alex after she was called a husband snatcher — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Anita Joseph fights for Alex after she was called a husband snatcher

Nollywood actress,Anita Josph has been forced to abandon work to reply online troll accusing BBN Alex of being a husband snatcher

The former Big Brother housemate,Alex shared a recent photo which captured herself and Tobi smiling in a similar pose and a non Alex fan would have none of it. The lady, identified as ami_pinky took to the comment section of the photo and expressed displeasure as regards her current relationship with the Tobi and tagged Alex a husband snatcher

This attack of course did not go well with famous actress, Anita Joseph who replied the rude comment

