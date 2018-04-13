 BBNaija: Anto Wins For The First Time — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Anto Wins For The First Time

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Anto has gotten her very first win in the Big Brother Naija Show. This happened during a task organized in favour of the Smartphone Network brand, Airtel. The task briefly expected housemates to find a solution to the nagging education system of the Country, if they were put in a hypothetical position of Special Adviser […]

