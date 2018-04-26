 BBNaija! Anything Can Happen Between Nina & Me In Future – Miracle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Anything Can Happen Between Nina & Me In Future – Miracle

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu has revealed he plans to use his friendship with Nina outside the house for better. According to him, having Nina around will reduce the proximity of female fans and that with her it is easier to set the barrier. He said this during a visit by the 5 […]

The post BBNaija! Anything Can Happen Between Nina & Me In Future – Miracle appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.