BBNaija! Anything Can Happen Between Nina & Me In Future – Miracle — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Anything Can Happen Between Nina & Me In Future – Miracle

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu has revealed he plans to use his friendship with Nina outside the house for better. According to him, having Nina around will reduce the proximity of female fans and that with her it is easier to set the barrier. He said this during a visit by the 5 […]

The post BBNaija! Anything Can Happen Between Nina & Me In Future – Miracle appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

