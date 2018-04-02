 BBNaija Apologizes Over Error In Voting Results — Nigeria Today
BBNaija Apologizes Over Error In Voting Results

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2018 organizers were forced to apologize for airing a wrong percentage vote for housemate, Nina during the live eviction show. Timeofigst recall that Nigerians had taken to social media to blast the organizers after noticing an error in the voting results accusing them of altering the eviction votes. A check on the […]

