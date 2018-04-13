BBNaija! Bambam and Teddy A visit Dino Melaye in Abuja — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Bambam and Teddy A visit Dino Melaye in Abuja

Evicted big brother niaja 2018 housemates BamBam and her lover Teddy A visited Nigerian senator Dino Melaye at his Abuja home yesterday. The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, who appears to be a lover of all things BBNaija , hosted Big Brother Naija ex housemates, Teddy A and BamBam in his Abuja home yesterday. […]

The post BBNaija! Bambam and Teddy A visit Dino Melaye in Abuja appeared first on Timeofgist.

