BBNaija: Bambam drops first gospel song titled ‘Rest’ (Audio) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Bambam drops first gospel song titled ‘Rest’ (Audio)

Ex-BBnaija Housemate, Bamike Olawunmi a.k.a. BamBam as she’s now popularly called, is a super-talented damsel, with skills ranging from broadcasting, Radio/TV show hosting, acting, modelling and singing.

She is excellent voice-over artist an On-Air Personality, she debuts her professional singing career with her official single titled “REST”, produced by Mac Roc.

This is beautiful, she sings like an angel..

Download and enjoy.



https://vidi360.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/BBNaija-Bambam-drops-first-gospel-song-titled-‘Rest’-Audio.mp3

