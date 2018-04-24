BBNaija! BamBam Makes N25m From ‘Bam Beauty Oil’ 24hrs After Launch — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! BamBam Makes N25m From ‘Bam Beauty Oil’ 24hrs After Launch

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi aka BamBam has reportedly sold 5,000 pieces of her skin care product, Bam beauty oil at N5,000 each and grossed N25 million. The ex-housemate launched the skin care product on Monday to mark her 29th birthday. The event took place in Abuja according to what she posted on her instagram page. […]

