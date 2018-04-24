BBNaija: Bambam sits on Teddy A’s mother’s laps at the surprise party Teddy threw for her — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Bambam sits on Teddy A’s mother’s laps at the surprise party Teddy threw for her





BamBam turned 29 yesterday, and she got a very pleasant from her ‘man’, Teddy A, who threw her a surprise party, with the help of his mother and other Family members.

BamBam is pictured below sitting on Teddy A’s mother’s laps.

Meanwhile, Nigeria star singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Teckno, has reacted to Miracle emerging winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show.





Miracle, one of the 20 housemates who participated in the reality show emerged winner of the N25 million grand prize on Sunday, beating off challenges from Cee-c, Tobi, Nina and Alex.

Reacting, Tekno on his Twitter page congratulated the winner of the reality show. He also offered Miracle N1m.

Tekno on Twitter wrote, ”Congrats Miracle! Just dance and #jogodo! One extra million is here for you, In case you want it.”

Miracle beat Tobi, Cee-C and Alex to the grand prize of N25million at the final on Sunday night.

Big Brother Naija kicked off with a total of 20 housemates but only five housemates made it to the final week.

