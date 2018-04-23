BBNaija: BBNaija finalists, Miracle, Tobi, Nina, Cee-C and Alex arrive Nigeria (Videos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: BBNaija finalists, Miracle, Tobi, Nina, Cee-C and Alex arrive Nigeria (Videos)





BBNaija finalists arrive Nigeria

BBNaija finalists, Miracle, Tobi, Nina, Cee-C and Alex have arrived the country earlier tonight.

Before their arrival, fans came out en masse as they waited for them at the airport – it really was a serious gathering as the housemates could barely get themselves away from the crowd which were elated to see them.

However, winner of the show, Miracle was quickly ‘smuggled’ away in a waiting SUV, from fans who stormed the airport to welcome him.





It’s even alleged that controversial drama queen was mobbed after some enraged fans spotted her at the airport – this has caused mixed reactions online.

Here are videos below and see some reactions to Cee-C’s mobbing below:

