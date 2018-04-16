 #BBNaija: Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Flashes Nipples On Air — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Flashes Nipples On Air

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Big Brother Nigeria 2018 housemate, Alex suffered what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction during last Sunday’s eviction show. Though people have argued that she deliberately did it and it is some kind of publicity stunt. 
The Housemate was probably unaware but one of the numerous cameras showed no mercy as it revealed an intimate part of her body (nipples) for the world to see, not for too long, though. A viewer caught this moment and, immediately tweeted it on net. 
See video below..

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.