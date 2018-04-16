BBNaija: Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Flashes Nipples On Air — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Flashes Nipples On Air
Big Brother Nigeria 2018 housemate, Alex suffered what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction during last Sunday’s eviction show. Though people have argued that she deliberately did it and it is some kind of publicity stunt.
The Housemate was probably unaware but one of the numerous cameras showed no mercy as it revealed an intimate part of her body (nipples) for the world to see, not for too long, though. A viewer caught this moment and, immediately tweeted it on net.
See video below..
