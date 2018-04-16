BBNaija: Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Tobi Declares She Would Love To Date Alex — Nigeria Today

No matter who a person is and no matter what has been done in the past, they can always move on and be the best they can be. Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Alex who had a wardrobe malfunction yesterday and inadvertently flashed her nipples on air seem to be loved by Tobi.

Housemate, Tobi finally spoke on his relationship with Alex. When asked if he will date Alex, Tobi told Big Brother host, Ebuka during Sunday Live show that he would date her if she agrees to.

In his words;

“I would not lie, I would date Alex if she wants to. “We are friends at the moment Ebuka.” – Both housemates developed chemistry all through the week after Alex emerged head of house. Recall that Alex saved Tobi with her chance card after all housemates were up for eviction.