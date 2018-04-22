 BBNaija: Big Brother throws final party for housemates - The Punch — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Big Brother throws final party for housemates – The Punch

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment


BBNaija: Big Brother throws final party for housemates
The last party in the house was a Gatsby themed party thrown by Big Brother for the housemates' enjoyment on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Big Brother showed the housemates a video from one of their recent tasks, as well as a video of the renovation
