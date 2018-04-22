BBNaija: Bisola to Host Live show in Lagos. — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Bisola to Host Live show in Lagos.





As the end of the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala show meets its end tonight, fans have been left with utmost curiousity on who will emerge as the winner of the over 21 weeks game show.

In light of the grand finale tonight, we’ve received updates that not just the usual show’s host, Ebuka will be hosting tonight’s show but Alumnus, Bisola will hosting in Lagos.

It’s certainly going to be quite the show this evening when after all said and done, the winner of the reality game show will be announced in nothing less than few moments from now.





With the 1st runner up of last year’s show co-hosting with another alumnus of the Big Brother Naija show, we expect nothing but pure entertainment during the conclusion of the reality show tonight.

So guys, last minute predictions – who do you think will emerge as the winner of the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala games?

