BBNaija: Cee-C finally becomes head of House — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Cee-C finally becomes head of House

Big Brother Naija Housemate Cee-C whose real name is Cynthia Nwadiora has been nominated as Head of House in the Big Brother House for the last week of the season.

Housemates had earlier nominated Nina as head of House, but Big Brother cancelled the votes, scolding the housemates for disobeying his instruction. He had told them to nominate the housemate who had been the head of house the least number of times.

It is noted that Cee-C had never won the head of House challenge in the last thirteen weeks, and she accepted the title.

Cee-C is widely known for her quarrelsome attitude, as she has had issues with several housemates, in the course of the show. However, during the eviction last Sunday, Khloe who was evicted, alongside Anto and Lolu, described her as someone with “a soft heart”.

There are only five housemates left in the Big Brother House, with one expected to win the grand prize of 45 million naira on Sunday, 22nd April, 2018. They are Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Cee-C and Nina.

