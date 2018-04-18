BBNaija: Cee-C gets dethroned, Alex emerges new Head of House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C gets dethroned, Alex emerges new Head of House

Cee-C gets dethroned

Earlier today, Cee-C’s reign as Head of House came to an abrupt end.

She was dethroned and replaced with Alex.

Biggie gave the housemates a new brief, which was read out by Cee-C.

In the brief, Biggie asked them to form new groups and ended it with a mandate for them to choose a new Head of House.

They had only one minute to do so.

Alex emerged the new Head of House.

