 #BBNaija: Cee-C gets dethroned, Alex emerges new Head of House — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Cee-C gets dethroned, Alex emerges new Head of House

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Cee-C gets dethroned

Earlier today, Cee-C’s reign as Head of House came to an abrupt end.

She was dethroned and replaced with Alex.

Biggie gave the housemates a new brief, which was read out by Cee-C.

In the brief, Biggie asked them to form new groups and ended it with a mandate for them to choose a new Head of House.

They had only one minute to do so.

Alex emerged the new Head of House.

