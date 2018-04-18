BBNaija: Cee-C issued a strike for provoking Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C issued a strike for provoking Tobi

Controversial Big Brother Naija Housemate, CeeC has been removed as the Head of house, and had Alex as her replacement.

This is coming after the controversial housemate verbally attacked fellow housemate,Tobi, and challenged him to a fight.

Recall Nina had emerged the Head of House for the final week on Monday, but then, Biggie instructed housemates to select between the ”housemate that had served as the head of house the least number of times and the housemate that had headed the house the most.”

While Tobi had won the highest number of Head of House challenge, Cee-c had won none. This made her the new Head of House.

However, Cee-c’s Wednesday’s fight with Tobi cost her the position as Biggie ordered for new election.

Biggie said ”Housemates, today’s challenge is Teeth task, but you are failing the task already.

”Housemates must now belong to two different groups to complete this task.

”It is also now time to change the Head of house. Housemates must choose a new Head of house.

With this, Cee-c was stripped off the throne and Alex was chosen as the new Head of House.

That wasn’t all, Big Brother also issued CeeC with a strike for provocation, while Tobi received a word of advise from Big Brother.

Biggie announced that Cee-c had provoked Tobi with her words. He said Tobi controlled himself by ignoring her, although he could have done better.

