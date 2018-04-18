BBNaija: Cee-C ordered Tobi to sit down and he obeyed (Video) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C ordered Tobi to sit down and he obeyed (Video)

Cee-C ordered Tobi to sit down

Earlier today, Big Brother Naija Housemate, and current head of house, CeeC ordered Tobi back to his seat, during their brief for the task of the day.

Apparently, CeeC was read out the task for today to her fellow housemates, and Tobi who has been a head of house in the past, wanted a better understanding of the brief.. So he stood up to approach her for the task instructions.

However, a very fierce CeeC sent him back to his seat, to take a chill.. and he obeyed!

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c, has verbally dressed down fellow housemate, Tobi, challenging him to a fight.

Cee-c accused Tobi of gossiping about her with other housemates, daring him to talk right before her instead of gossiping.

While challenging Tobi to a fight on Wednesday, Cee-c said, “You’ll see what I’ll do to you outside the house. We’ll meet outside the house and you’ll know you are nothing to me. You are going about showing muscles and exposing your chest.

“Come and face me like a man. You are a small boy. Your story is that you are with one man today and another tomorrow.

“Cee-c this, Cee-c that. You are a fool. Foolish boy. When we go outside this house I will show you what it means to be a man.

“If you can’t keep face me like a man then keep your smelling mouth from my matter.

“I have forgotten about you for a long time. Small brain. Stay away from my matter and stop looking for my trouble. Useless piece of sh*t. You are not a real man like Ebuka. Your mouth is dustbin. I have warned you, stay away.”

Watch the video:

I really don’t have words to describe Cee’s behavior right now. If this is what y’all consider as being strong then I give up. Tobi deserves some accolades for keeping his cool.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/6WZurCw5Iq — Deejay Skura (@DjSkura) April 18, 2018

