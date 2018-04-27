BBNaija: Cee-C planning to go for counselling? — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Cee-C planning to go for counselling?

Big Brother Naija 2018 first runner-up, Cynthia Nwadiora(Cee-C)reputed for her temper and anger issues, has disclosed that she’ll be going for counselling.

The 25-year-old who is currently on her media tour, while responding to questions asked by her fans via an interactive session on Payporte instagram page, said she will be going for counselling after her media tour.

Cee-C who was very controversial while in the Big Brother house, was reported to have been attacked at the airport on her arrival from South Africa. Just recently, she was tagged as “Nigeria’s most bitter woman” according to popular search engine Google.

