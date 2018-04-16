BBNaija: Cee-C Replaces Nina As The New Head of House For Week 12, Alex Is Not Happy With It — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C Replaces Nina As The New Head of House For Week 12, Alex Is Not Happy With It

Cee-C has replaced Nina who was chosen as this week’s Head of House earlier today, Big Brother summoned all the remaining five housemates to the lounge and asked them to correct the mistake they had made.

Biggie asked the housemates to nominate a new Head of House putting into consideration which housemate had been HoH the least number of times, however Alex insisted on nominating Tobi for Head of House even when the rest of the housemates were nominating Cee-C for HoH.

Cee-C has not been Head of House before so obviously this was her opportunity to also taste leadership inside the Big Brother Naija house, and going with the majority rule, Cee-C was selected as this week Head of House.

It seemed as though Alex was very bitter at this new development and we are still wondering were she’s actually finding the trouble if Cee-C is the Head of House.

Well congratulations to Cee-C

