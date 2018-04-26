BBNaija: Cee-C reveals she’d be going for counseling after Media Tour — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C reveals she’d be going for counseling after Media Tour

Cee-C has revealed arrangement has been made for her to go for counselling after her media tour.

She said this during a question and answer session with fans on Payporte.

The fan asked; “Will you go for counselling?”

She replied: “Sure ma’am, it’s been arranged, after the media tour.”

Exchange Below:

With the overwhelming love being shown to the BBNaija finalists, many of them have come out to thank their fans for their .

Just recently, Cynthia Nwadiora who emerged first runner up in the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition also released a video of appreciation.

After exiting the house, the reality TV game show contestants have had time to see just how much popularity they have gained on social media.

Most of them have become social media celebrities and are getting busy with making the best of their fame.

Cee-C who is new to the celebrity status as she said took time out of her busy schedule to thank her fans for their support.

