BBNaija: Cee-C says she doesn’t have any regrets, everything was real — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C says she doesn’t have any regrets, everything was real

Cee-C in an interview with Sunday Punch revealed some intimate details about herself and all that happened in the house, among other interesting issues.

Excerpts from the interview below…

When did you decide to participate in Big Brother Naija?

A few weeks after I saw the advert on Instagram, I decided to attend the audition and I was successful.

Did you share your plans to participate in the reality show with your family?

No, I did not tell anybody.

How did they react when they found out you were going to be a housemate?

They know I have always wanted to be on TV, so they were not surprised about my decision. The fact that I made it into the house despite the large number of people that auditioned also impressed them.

What are some of the most important lessons you took away from the Big Brother House?

I learnt to live and let live. Also, adversities are opportunities for you to shine, so make the best of it.

If you were to go back into the house, what would you do differently?

I think I would be an older version of myself; this means I would be more mature.

Was your attitude part of your strategy to win the game?

I am always myself. Everything you saw in the house was real.

What do you regret doing while in the house?

I don’t have any regrets.

What’s the next stage for you?

This is a new environment, so I am trying to get used to it. I’m looking at the opportunities I have to know the ones to go for and make money. I hope to act and I’m also a music artiste.

Were you in a relationship before the competition?

No, I wasn’t and I never thought of finding love while in the house. I was there to play a game and I planned to do whatever it took to win.

If you could date one person in the house, who would it be?

Nobody. I wasn’t attracted to anybody in the house. As regards the kind of man I like, the God factor is very important. It also has to be someone who understands and loves me deeply.

