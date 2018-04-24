 BBNaija! Cee-c sends special message to Nigerians after her return back home (Video) — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Cee-c sends special message to Nigerians after her return back home (Video)

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija reality TV show ex housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora just sent out an appreciation message to Nigerians, thanking them for standing by her and supporting her althrough her stay in the game. According to an excited Cee-c, she has not gotten used to the ‘fans thing’ but she is highly appreciative of their efforts. […]

