BBNaija: Cee-C speaks on tearing the clothe payporte gave to her — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C speaks on tearing the clothe payporte gave to her





First Runner-Up of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly, known as CeeC, has opened up in an exclusive interview with Payporte, on her regrets, drama and more.

Here are excerpts from the chat;

Will you still be friends with Tobi?

Am I allowed to skip questions? but it’s okay, maybe No for now but we don’t tomorrow so I will say yes.





What is the one thing you wish you didn’t do while in the house?

It will be the day I ripped off the cultural costume outfit given by PayPorte, it is an action I’m really sorry about, I guess I didn’t understand the idea behind the outfit so I’m really sorry about that.

You brought drama to the house, with you we don’t know what to expect, how do you feel about that?

I’m glad I was able to bring my best to the house and I enjoyed my stay in the house.

What do you have to say about PayPorte?

PayPorte you guys are amazing, the clothes, the shoes, you even gave us food, you guys rock and then the PayPorte games that one was really nice.

What was your favourite outfit?

That will be 1st party and the grand finale outfit.

