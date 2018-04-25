BBNaija! Cee-c thanks her fans, Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia forson for their support — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Cee-c thanks her fans, Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia forson for their support

Cynthia Nwadiora who emerged first runner up in the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition released a video of appreciation. Cee-C who is new to the celebrity status as she said took time out of her busy schedule to thank her fans for their support. The former housemate also sent out love to her celebrity […]

The post BBNaija! Cee-c thanks her fans, Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia forson for their support appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

