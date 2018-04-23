 BBNaija! Cee-c Threatens to go Nak3d — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Cee-c Threatens to go Nak3d

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Controversial ex housemate og the just concluded big brother niaja Cee-c has threatened to go nak3d and lay a curse on her landlord if he dares to touch her belongings. Cee-c, who emerged first runner-up in the overall game, told her former housemate, Nina, shortly before the live show on Sunday that her house rent […]

