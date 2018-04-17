BBNaija: Cee-C’s family explain reason why they didn’t send a direct message to her — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C’s family explain reason why they didn’t send a direct message to her

Cee-C family has finally responded to criticism about them not sending her a message like other contestants’ families did.

The housemate’s dad’s P.A, Dana, sent a message to her on behalf of the family which caused major issues online.

Following the major backlash the family received, Cee-C’s sister Vanessa issued a statement on the issue and the reason the family did what they did.

She shared the photo below…

… and wrote,

‘I know some of us would have preferred I did the video. And trust me, I really wanted to. I needed to tell her a whole lot, especially the love from you ALL. ‘Well, when we were contacted they requested a selfie video from anybody apart from the family. It was really short notice. ‘Dana is a family Friend. She was actually part of my bridal train. And we all Know Cee-C has a bad sight. Don’t let no one distract you with non-issue. We totally and fully behind Cee-C. ‘ ‘That said let’s keep voting we will meet In lagos Next Week??.”

