 BBNaija! CeeC Reveals Tobi Bakre Biggest Secret — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! CeeC Reveals Tobi Bakre Biggest Secret

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

There is a possibility that Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi was strangely born ‘two times’ as he claims to be 23 years old as well as being 29 years old according to scanty details revealed by his former strategic and romance partner Cee-C. The toxic relationship between Cee-C and Tobi has continued today with the […]

The post BBNaija! CeeC Reveals Tobi Bakre Biggest Secret appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.