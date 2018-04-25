BBNaija! Check out the top 10 moments of the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala season — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Check out the top 10 moments of the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala season
There is no disputing that from the fights to the amazing relationships, the third season of #BBNaija was beautiful and held some memorable moments. Sunday, April 22, 2018 saw the conclusion of the third season of Big Brother Naija. Of course, the Double Wahala was full of drama, love, friendship, fights, lies and manipulations. We […]
The post BBNaija! Check out the top 10 moments of the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala season appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!