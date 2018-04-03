 BBNaija! Check The Photo of Cee-C’s Sagging Bo0bs — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Check The Photo of Cee-C’s Sagging Bo0bs

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Controversial big brother naija housemate, Cee-C has come under fire again after she recently flashed her side b0bs. Some non-fans of CeeC have shared images of her sagging bob which has since gone viral with many Nigerians slamming her and saying she lied about being a virgin. See the photos HERE

The post BBNaija! Check The Photo of Cee-C’s Sagging Bo0bs appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.