BBNaija: Checkout Anto’s facial expression as Lolu takes a selfie with a female fan (Photo) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Checkout Anto’s facial expression as Lolu takes a selfie with a female fan (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Anto and Lolu look are the latest couple straight out of the big brother house.

The beautiful lovebirds who declared that they could hit things off after the Big Brother house look like they’re fulfilling that declaration.

It’s quite understable for Anto to feel jealous when female fans surround her handsome beau as evidenced in this photo:

What do you think is going on in her mind?

