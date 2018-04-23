BBNaija: Checkout Teddy A’s lovely Birthday Message to Bambam — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Checkout Teddy A’s lovely Birthday Message to Bambam





TeddyA birthday message to BamBam

A Contestant in the Big Brother Naija TV Show, BamBam has received a heart felt message from her alleged romantic partner, Teddy A as she celebrates her birthday on Monday, April 23, 2018.

The couple fondly called BAMTEDDY, have been trending owing to their couple goals and recent moves made towards their success as they climb the ladder of fame have endeared many.





BamBam who was born Oluwabamike Olawumi hails from Ogun State and is a graduate of Bells University. Currently delved into gospel music and modelling, BamBam prior to this time, was a Marketing Manager at the Hausba Experience and a housemate in the Big Brother Naija tv show. She can be described as ambitious,and funny.

The Alpha male, Teddy A assured Bambam that he always got her back.

