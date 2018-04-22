BBNaija: Davido and his DMW crew members visit housemates (video) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Davido and his DMW crew members visit housemates (video)





DMW crew

In one final celebrity visit to housemates of the reality TV show, Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Davido and the rest of his crew members have visited the Big Brother Naija house.

Davido and his DMW crew members are currently in the house, having a memorable time with the housemates just moments before their fates will be decided is any one of them will be announced as the winner of the game show.

Davido and his crew members made themselves comfortable and familiarized themselves with the house as they toured parts of the Big Brother House while gisting with the housemates.





While in the house, the singer made sure to acknowledge his girlfriend or should we say, “wife”, Chioma, as he could be heard shouting “Chioma, I love you” – another public display of his affection for his bae.

It’s only five housemates left in the Big Brother Naija: Doble Wahala show and we’re only moments from discovering who’d emerge as the winner.

It’s no doubt that the fans of different housemates will be tensed at this moment as they cry to their maker to let their favourite housemate win.

The time is finally here, who’d win the Double Wahala game?!

Watch video:

