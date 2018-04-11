BBNaija Day 73: When The Cookie Crumbles — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Day 73: When The Cookie Crumbles

In the first few weeks of the game, it was pretty evident that the Big Brother Naija couples had distinguished themselves from their fellow Housemates.

Even though the Housemates were paired and played the game in two’s, those who had a mutual understandingoutside the game made it clear. From there on, it was #CoupleGoals every day and for a while, it looked as if they had thrown their strategies out the window and were focusing solely on love.

Paving The Way

Two days into the game, Miracle and Nina found each other and were the first to mark each other unavailable in the House when they gave us the first Double Wahala Kiss.

Before the pairing of the Housemates happened, they were already all over each other as if they had been doing this for long. That first hook up paved the way for other Housemates to follow suit and Tobi and Cee-C were next.

When official pairing came, it wasn’t debatable for the two pairs as to whom they’d pair with, everything flowed naturally. We were introduced to the birth of Ceebi and Mina.

Though it was smooth sailing for Mina and Ceebi, for Lolu, who had been partnered with Anto, it was a totally different story. Both seen as observant intellectuals in the House, Anto made it difficult for him and never gave in to his advances until she got Evicted.

No Looking Back

Things started crumbling between Tobi and Cee-C and almost every week there’d be a quarrel which would lead to silent treatment on both ends. Things took a turn for the worst when Tobi decided to go solo, something Cee-C never saw coming. The end of their relationship was sealed when the two decided to have nothing to do with each other.

Meanwhile, Nina and Miracle had a solid thing going on which everyone was aware of and no Housemate dared try to rock the boat.

The demise of Ceebi, reminded everyone of the uncertainty of the Big Brother game and when Anto returned from Eviction, Lolu’s courage had grown a hundred times more.

His efforts weren’t just words and even though Anto’s advantage of being able to learn things about him from outside were tabled, he finally reaped the fruits. They sealed the cat and mouse game with a kiss.

Going Downhill

The word ‘friendship’ has many interpretations and Nina has her own which has caused a rattle between her and Miracle. And even though she’s explained herself, the gap seems to be growing between them.

However, she seems to have reached her quota of begging and is letting the whole situation play itself out.

Anto on the other hand, has made it clear to Lolu that the kiss basically meant nothing after telling him that on her return to the House, he’s only gained fifteen percent of her trust.

As things stand, after Nina told Miracle to “go hang”, in not so many words, there are no couples left in the House and all the goals they’ve given have been in vain. So the questions remain, the biggest being “What went wrong?”

