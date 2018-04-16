BBNAIJA DAY 76: Miracle Wins The Final Wager Challenge — Nigeria Today

BBNAIJA DAY 76: Miracle Wins The Final Wager Challenge
Miracle emerged winner of the BigBrotherNaija (Double Wahala) final wager challenge. He won the sum of N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two. Miracle won the cash reward based on luck as all the remaining eight housemates were instructed by BigBrother to pick a box each labeled 1- 10 on Sunday night. […]
The post BBNAIJA DAY 76: Miracle Wins The Final Wager Challenge appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!