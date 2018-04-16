BBNaija Day 78: All Shocked and Surprised — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Day 78: All Shocked and Surprised

Alex, Cee-C, Miracle, Nina and Tobi had just enough time to catch their breath following a series of unpredictable events that Biggie asked them if they had in any way, shape or sense anticipated the concentrated can of Double Wahala that had opened up.

The Writings on the Wall

For Miracle, nothing had prepared him to live the Eviction of three Housemates at once, especially since the Reset had returned Anto and Khloe to the House. According to Nina and Tobi, there were clues in the air about everyone except Lolu, whose exit was totally unexpected. Just this once, Cee-C concurred with her peers about Lolu, and added that she hadn’t seen any of the sensational events coming, especially given how she had been made to stay in the Arena fearing for her own fate. To make it worse, Cee-C didn’t even expect her own return in the House.

A Sour Touch

Yet Alex didn’t hide that she was just deeply irritated to see Cee-C back, as she would have preferred Anto who had much less drama to manage especially at such a crucial time of the game. Even Miracle seemed to be at the end of his tethers when he stated that they popped drinks at four and suddenly became five Housemates again. Somehow Nina and Tobi barely mentioned Cee-C’s return, focused as they were on sending love to viewers and Evicted Housemates. But Cee-C exulted at the memory of her surprise come-back, as she called the look on her peers’ faces ‘priceless’, a stare that she believed meant she was the girl who had refused to die.

