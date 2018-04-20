BBNaija – Day 81: Whipping the House into Shape, In Hot Waters, Repairing What’s Beyond Repairs  & More Highlights — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija – Day 81: Whipping the House into Shape, In Hot Waters, Repairing What’s Beyond Repairs & More Highlights

Did you watch day 81 of the Big Brother Naija 3 reality show?

If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you!

**

Whipping the House into Shape

The House woke up to the eye-popping surprise of welcoming former BBNaija Housemate and fitness coach Sandra Osaigbovo for a very special and intense workout. Osaigbovo was the fourth runner up to the very first BBNaija cohort over a decade ago and has since grown to become Nigeria’s top Zumba instructor. Also known as Sandy, she wasted no time in getting sleep out of the Housemates minds and bodies. We have to say that never had we witnessed so much sweat dripping of their faces: Housemates were puffing and grimacing under the workout’s increased intensity.

Use It or Lose It

Yet the heavily pregnant Osaigbovo didn’t seem impressed at all by the Housemates sweats, and instead gradually pushed them to go beyond their own limitations. The amount of energy that Osaigbovo helped Housemates pump in their bodies ensured they surpassed themselves. By all means, even the fitness fanatic Tobi was drenched in sweat as he caught up with the frantic pace of the session. Miracle and Alex who do enjoy a good workout were equally intensely focused on following the routine. While Nina has never made a secret of her disinclination for high intensity workout, she nonetheless gave it her best shot. Cee-C had also seemed to adhere to the ‘no pain no gain’ approach.

A Well-Earned Rest

As painful as it surely must have been, Alex and Tobi were energised by the session and stayed hanging out in the patio doing laundry, while Cee-C, Miracle and Nina had gone back to bed to rest their tired muscles. Sandra Osaigbovo’s body conditioning exercises will most definitely be remembered in the Big Brother Naija history.

What The Hell Is That?

With the Big Brother Naija Finale drawing closer, our Housemates are employing different tactics to help them cope with the Game’s inevitable end.

Being locked up in a House with no contact with the outside world can work on anyone’s psyche, but luckily, our finalists are equal to the challenge. Although this week has been far from slow, our gang is continuing to take it easy mostly, as the week comes to a close.

Alex and Tobi have officially taken their respective places as ‘King and Queen of dance’. On any given morning, you will see the two besties staring at themselves in the garden mirrors, dancing up a storm, with no care in the world. Sometimes, the two regale each other with stories from their real lives outside the House. Other times, they make a game out of mimicking Big Brother’s voice as it beams a directive over the House speakers.

Cee-C on the other hand, usually keeps to herself and pops up when it’s time for a Task Briefing. Yesterday however, Cee-C gave everyone something to talk about when she went on a verbal tirade against Tobi after he had “gossiped” about her. That and the Strike that followed gave the gang enough to talk about, well into the night.

Nina and Miracle have been sure to spend every waking moment with each other. When they are not sitting outside soaking up the last rays of the early winter sun, the two hop into bed and take lazy siestas in each other’s arms.

Today, Miracle’s aeronautical know-how was put to good use by the gang, who had spotted an ‘Unidentified Flying Object’. Responding to shouts of “Miracle come down quickly,” the 22-year-old pilot sprinted out of the house and made a beeline for the garden, where Alex and Tobi were waiting, eyes fixed at the sky. “What is that? A rocket? A plane? It’s going so fast”.

Miracle then confidently assured his fellow Housemates that everything was in order and there would be no alien invasions anytime soon. “It’s a commercial jet,” he confirmed, before going on to measure how high the plane was flying and possibly how fast.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane

Let Me Upgrade You

The Buff Softie

This morning Toby tenderly offered to trim Alex’s long braids and refresh her hairstyle. As she came to sit on the floor, he sat behind her caringly held a pair of scissors in his hands as the improvised hairdresser he had become to allow her to change style and feel glammed up. The sight of Tobi clumsily and slowly cutting Alex’s hair was only equalled by the pure confidence and comfort she showed in him. Earlier this week, Tobi and Miracle had told Alex of their genuine appreciation of her natural, uncompromised beauty as they seemed to never make a big case of the range of flashy colours she sported in her hair.

The Green Haired Lady

It is a rare woman who would let inexperienced hands near her crown of glory, as the fear of bad hair days is usually enough to threaten any woman’s poise. Yet despite Tobi’s lack of credentials in this domain, Alexdidn’t blink for a second as she let him gently trim her waist-long green mane. It made for a rather jolly instant to have the twice Head of House Alex and thrice Head of House Tobi share this unplanned intimate moment. As soon as the matter had been handled, Alex sprung back on her feet and rushed to the mirror to admire her new reflection, while Tobi stretched out his arms, looking all proud of his achievement.

Friendship Goals

For all the wahala that the House has given us, Alex and Tobi have stuck to each other and have gone through thick and thin together. Like the two peas in a pod that they are, they’ve tolerated each other’s craziness and come rain or shine dealt together with their mixed emotions. No matter what happens after the game, Alex and Tobi’s friendship will go down in history as one that has proven that the language of friendship was not words but meanings.

In Hot Waters

The jacuzzi is by far the one facility of the Double Wahala House whose benefits Housemates have not fully enjoyed. For some reason between the Tasks, Challenges, Wagers, Parties, Romances and Live Shows Housemates seem to have resisted the hot tub appeal.

Bubbles and Bliss

As usual, Tobi dragged Miracle to the jacuzzi but the waters proved to be at a higher temperature than they could tolerate. The two friends entered inch by inch into the tub, while hopping from one foot to another as not to be seen as chickening out of waters. Nina who had also changed into a bathing costume also came by, but the sight of the two big fellows fighting to immerse into the waters stopped her from joining them. Nina initially held back, fearing she might not cope with the steamy liquids, but Miracle managed to convince her to dip one inch at a time until her body had adjusted to the temperature.

Like Ducks Taking to Water

By then Miracle and Tobi were comfortably immersed in the waters, with Nina still sitting on the edge, casually chatting and looking ravished to just hanging there in the group. Given there’s no party in the House without Alex, it didn’t take long for her to also appear and get ready to take a dip in the hot bath. In the heat of the moment, Alex entered and sat next to Tobi, only to realise seconds later that her mic had dipped too deep and was compromised, which Biggie’s voice confirmed by calling her into the Diary Room to replace it.

In Calming Waters

With all the drama that has taken place within the walls of the Double Wahala House, we cannot help but wonder how many more could have been pacified just by the purifying effects of water. As much each Housemate has at one point or another been involved in some peace-brokering efforts, perhaps just sitting together in a hot steamy bath, listening to music, singing and just relaxing would have done wonders. What do you think?

Producers of Motion

This evening the four Housemates who progressed from the first Minimie task earlier were asked to pair and create a two minute Television commercial.

Unfortunately for Tobi, he didn’t make to the next round of the task which is worth 500,000 Naira. However, Big Brother allowed him the opportunity to be the go to guy whenever the pairs needed help.

Nina and Cee-C joined forces while Alex and Miracle formed another team and were given a three hour time frame to complete their task.

Help Out or Leave

Tobi’s excitement when he saw the camera was too visible to contain as he shared his knowledge with his fellow Housemates on how the equipment worked.

His willingness to help wasn’t without drama though when Cee-C lashed out on him when he was trying to help them.

Dressed in a school girl’s uniform, Cee-C and Nina were ready to shoot their video when Tobi explained how the camera works. Cee-C then pointed out that Tobi has a negative energy and he’s reluctance to help is obvious.

The few exchange of words between Cee-C and Tobi had Nina fatigued and she told Cee-C that she had lost interest but made it clear that they will use Tobi’s help when they need to.

Minimie for Everyone

For their skits, Cee-C and Nina have chosen to do a commercial focusing on a young girl who enjoys a variety of Minimie’s offerings.

Miracle and Alex have taken an adult route where they’re portraying a couple who’s expecting and the wife craves Minimie’s variety of noodles.

The pair that wins will walk away with the cash prize and a year’s supply of Minimie Noodles and Minimie chinchin.

Repairing What’s Beyond Repairs

With only five people left in the Big Brother House and just a few days until the winner is crowned, hopes for any reconciliation amongst the Housemates seems to be becoming a myth every day.

Dear Diary

Working together in the House seems to be a very difficult mission and the Housemates seems to have made peace with how things are.

In the diary room, they all told Biggie they don’t think they’ll ever work together without any personal feelings getting in the way. Cee-C being the most vocal on the ‘united front’ point and pointing out that it’s almost impossible to omit personal feelings; with Nina highlighting the fact that the House is a kingdom divided.

When quarrels and misunderstandings are the talk in the House, Alex, Cee-C and Tobi’s names pop out.

And although the trio has tried to iron out their differences, nothing seems to have changed.

Post Biggie’s House

Alex has told Biggie that she’s learning to accept people with their flaws in the House but she wishes that Cee-C would stop imagining that people are against her.

Miracle concurred and added that he also tried sitting them down but that didn’t work and thinks the relationship, if ever, will be fixed when they leave the House.

***

Have you been watching? What did you think of the Day 81 activities?

