BBNaija: ‘Dear lashes FC, I never hated your Queen’ – Tobi’s brother writes to Cee-c’s fans — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: ‘Dear lashes FC, I never hated your Queen’ – Tobi’s brother writes to Cee-c’s fans

As fans of big brother niaja reality game show eagerly await the announcement of the winner of this year’s edition, Tobi’s brother, Femi Bakare, who has been handling his social media handles has taken to twitter to address the perceived Cee-C hate linked to him.

According to him, he never hated Cee-C but wished she worked things out with his brother while she still had the chance.

He added that had Tobi and Cee-C clicked, they would have been the biggest ship to ever sail in #BBNaija history, but Cee-c ruined it with her ‘bad-bitch’ strategy.

Here’s what Tobi’s brother wrote;

Dear Lashes FC, I never hated your King/Queen!! Tobi kept losing fans because of her and I only aired my frustration through banter, not by attacking or insulting her. It’s just sad y’all have no sense of humour

If at all I feel anything for your Queen, it has to be pity. I could tell that her past experiences had shaped her life and all she needed was love and not hate.

Trust me, had Tobi and Cee-C clicked, they would have been the biggest ship to ever sail in #BBNaija history. Y’all think your ships were cute? LOL You have no idea how well Tobo G can spoil a woman.

Tobi has a heart of gold and your Queen would have shone like a diamond had she disregarded her “bad bitch” strategy and let love win. For the umpteenth time, I never hated your Queen, I just didn’t like her making Tobi look bad! E Go Be

#TeamTobi‘s strategy was to amplify every good he did and he sure made it very easy for us. From HoH tasks to Challenges to Saturday Night Parties, Tobi totally bossed it. You can’t deny that Tobi was the most entertaining housemate

However, the strategy of some other teams was to constantly bring down other housemates and make them look bad. They played dirty and brought up all sorts of propaganda throughout the show. I really hope you are all proud of yourselves.

